News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-05 19:04:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Updates On 2021 Notre Dame Offers

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has notes on four Notre Dame targets in the 2021 class who hold offers from the Irish in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}