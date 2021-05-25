Lucky Charms: Update On Rivals100 Notre Dame WR Target CJ Williams
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on top receiver target CJ Williams, a name to keep an eye on in the transfer portal and two four-star 2023 recruits setting up Notre Dame visits for this summer.
Click Here to read tonight's loaded Lucky Charms.
