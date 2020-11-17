Lucky Charms: Update On Rivals100 CB Ceyair Wright
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares an update on Notre Dame's standing with Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
Sign up for BlueandGold.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.