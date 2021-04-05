BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Update On Notre Dame & Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore

Lucky Charms: Update On Notre Dame & Elite 2023 QB Dante Moore
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has tidbits on 2023 Rivals100 QB and Irish target Dante Moore, plus other nuggets in the 2022 class, in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.