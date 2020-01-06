Lucky Charms: Update On Bartleson; Notes On 2021 Texas Recruits
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on the potential of Landen Bartleson enrolling early, plus updates on a pair of big time Texas recruits in the 2021 class.
Click Here for tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.