News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 18:37:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Update On Bartleson; Notes On 2021 Texas Recruits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on the potential of Landen Bartleson enrolling early, plus updates on a pair of big time Texas recruits in the 2021 class.

Click Here for tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

When will Landen Bartleson enroll at Notre Dame?
When will Landen Bartleson enroll at Notre Dame? (Photo by AMNews.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}