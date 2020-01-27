News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 18:48:01 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Update On 2020 Notre Dame Recruiting; Coaches On The Road

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Notre Dame recruiting in the 2020 class, an upcoming stop for Irish head coach Brian Kelly and more.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

We're hearing that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will make an important stop this week.
We're hearing that Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly will make an important stop this week. (Photo by Mike Miller)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}