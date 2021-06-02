 Lucky Charms: Top-25 2023 Recruit Visiting Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football This Week
football

Lucky Charms: Top-25 2023 Recruit Visiting Notre Dame This Week

Notre Dame will have several big-time class of 2023 recruits on campus in the next week.
Notre Dame will have several big-time class of 2023 recruits on campus in the next week. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the details on an intriguing recruit visiting campus this week and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

