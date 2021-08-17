Lucky Charms: Top 2023 Notre Dame Target Carnell Tate Sets Commitment Date
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate announced on social media Tuesday that his commitment would take place on October 8.
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer shares his thoughts and what he's hearing in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.