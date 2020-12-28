 Lucky Charms: Top 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Running Back Target To Trim Down List
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 18:20:43 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Top 2022 Notre Dame RB Target To Trim Down List

The Fighting Irish are in pursuit of Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden.
The Fighting Irish are in pursuit of Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on four class of 2022 prospects, including a key running back recruit from the Volunteer state and a top 100 player from Indiana.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}