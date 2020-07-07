Click here to read.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on a prospect the Irish staff chatted with today, plus other tidbits in tonight’s Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.