News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 21:17:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Top 2021 DB Target Still Looking To Visit Notre Dame

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

Ou6jc1rfks21ew6jx1mk
Virginia cornerback Tony Grimes holds a Notre Dame offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland has the latest on a top 2021 defensive back target and more inside.

Click Here to read the latest.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}