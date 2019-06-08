News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-08 23:47:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbits On Weekend Visitors

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Dckqjkzskjxpc1fvdy9q
Illinois wide receiver AJ Henning is visiting Notre Dame. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals.com)

Recruiting insider EJ Holland has the latest buzz on official visitors and recruits that made their way to campus in recent days.

To read the update Click Here.

Mpb6kwzo37dgkfyxddd8

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}