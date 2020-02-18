News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 18:11:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbits On Potential Spring Visitors For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a few prospects who are looking to get to Notre Dame this spring and a notable quarterback recruit who has locked in a summer visit.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Will Thomas Fidone get to Notre Dame this spring?
Will Thomas Fidone get to Notre Dame this spring? (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}