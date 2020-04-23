News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-23 18:37:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbits On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has various tidbits in tonight's Lucky Charms, including a note on Rivals100 running back Will Shipley, a major Notre Dame target.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Will Shipley is one of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class.
Will Shipley is one of Notre Dame's top targets in the 2021 class. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}