 Lucky Charms: Tidbits On 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Line Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-08 18:41:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbits On 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting

What's the status between Notre Dame and 2021 offensive tackle Caleb Johnson?
What's the status between Notre Dame and 2021 offensive tackle Caleb Johnson? (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Notre Dame's 2021 offensive line board in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}