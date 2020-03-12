News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-12 18:53:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Tidbit On Rivals100 OL; Notre Dame Looking At OSU Commit?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on a highly ranked offensive tackle target for the Irish on the west coast and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame offered Orem (Utah) High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in December.
Notre Dame offered Orem (Utah) High offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in December. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}