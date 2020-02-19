News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 19:36:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Stud 2022 Recruits Working On Return Notre Dame Visits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a trio of 2022 prospects who are looking to get to Notre Dame soon, plus a note on a 2021 running back who does not hold an offer from the Irish yet.

Click Here to read.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame offered 2022 RB Nicholas Singleton last fall.
Notre Dame offered 2022 RB Nicholas Singleton last fall.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}