{{ timeAgo('2020-05-13 18:30:01 -0500') }} football

Lucky Charms: Scoop On Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest scoop on Notre Dame wide receiver recruiting in the 2021 class, plus detailed insight on a pair of targets for the Irish.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Notre Dame offered Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Thomas last fall.
Notre Dame offered Rivals250 wide receiver Jayden Thomas last fall. (Rivals.com)

