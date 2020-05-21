News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-21 18:33:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Scoop On Notre Dame Targeting Georgia DB

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has scoop on Notre Dame's pursuit of a talented prospect in the Peach State, plus an update on a four-star prospect from Chicago.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame is looking to strike gold again in the Atlanta area.
Notre Dame is looking to strike gold again in the Atlanta area. (Joseph Sisson)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}