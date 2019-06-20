Lucky Charms: Scoop On Big Mid-Week Visitors
Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland has the latest intel on a pair of big-time offensive linemen from Texas that visited Notre Dame this week.
Click Here to read the update.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.