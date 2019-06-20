News More News
Lucky Charms: Scoop On Big Mid-Week Visitors

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Texas offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer visited Notre Dame this week.

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland has the latest intel on a pair of big-time offensive linemen from Texas that visited Notre Dame this week.

