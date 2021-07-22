Lucky Charms: Rivals100 DL Sets Notre Dame Visit?

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares what he's hearing on Notre Dame's pursuit to host one of the top defensive line recruits in the country for a visit.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.