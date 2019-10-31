Lucky Charms: Nuggets On Notre Dame 2021 Recruits
Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer has recruiting nuggets on a few Notre Dame targets, including four-star safety Derrick Davis, in tonight's Lucky Charms
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.