News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-31 20:12:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Nuggets On Notre Dame 2021 Recruits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold recruiting insider Mike Singer has recruiting nuggets on a few Notre Dame targets, including four-star safety Derrick Davis, in tonight's Lucky Charms

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

The latest on Derrick Davis and his recruitment with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The latest on Derrick Davis and his recruitment with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Ryan Donnelly)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}