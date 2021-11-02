 Lucky Charms: Nuggets from seeing new Notre Dame Fighting Irish QB target
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-02 21:43:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Nuggets from seeing new Notre Dame QB target

Three-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina
The Fighting Irish offered Alabama quarterback Christopher Vizzina a scholarship last week. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@MikeTSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer hit the road on Tuesday to see the Fighting Irish's newest quarterback offer in the 2023 class.

Click here for the nuggets.

----

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @MikeTSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}