 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Turning Up The Heat On 2022 QB?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 20:47:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Turning Up The Heat On 2022 QB?

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees
Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been in contact with a new quarterback recruit to know.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on the Fighting Irish’s growing interest in a 2022 quarterback, plus other tidbits in tonight’s Lucky Charms.

Click here to read.

Get FREE Notre Dame gear when you join BlueandGold.com!

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}