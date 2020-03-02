Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Targets Setting Visits Elsewhere
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a pair of four-star Notre Dame targets and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.