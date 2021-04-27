 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Targets Set Unofficial Visits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-27 20:01:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Targets Set Unofficial Visits

Former Michigan pledge Taylor Groves has a date set for Notre Dame.
Former Michigan pledge Taylor Groves has a date set for Notre Dame. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on three key recruits setting up unofficial visits for Notre Dame, plus a prospect who is rising up the Irish staff's board.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}