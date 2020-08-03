Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Notre Dame's official offers it sent out yesterday, what it means and adds some context.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.