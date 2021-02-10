 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Sends Out Notable Offers On Wednesday
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-10 19:22:27 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Sends Out Notable Offers On Wednesday

The Irish offered a New Jersey prospect on Wednesday who has already been to campus.
The Irish offered a New Jersey prospect on Wednesday who has already been to campus. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Notre Dame's new offers, including a four-star in-state receiver prospect the Irish are taking a close look at.

