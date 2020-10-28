 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting Scoop From The Road
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-28 19:22:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Scoop From The Road

Can the Irish pull off a major recruiting win in the South?
Can the Irish pull off a major recruiting win in the South? (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest Fighting Irish recruiting scoop from his road travels, which includes a top offensive line target.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}