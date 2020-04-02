Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly reaching out to a Rivals250 safety target for the Irish, plus a 2021 running back name to know.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.