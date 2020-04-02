Lucky Charms: Notre Dame's Brian Kelly FaceTimes Big DB Target
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly reaching out to a Rivals250 safety target for the Irish, plus a 2021 running back name to know.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.