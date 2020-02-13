News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-13 19:31:52 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame's Ace In The Hole For RB Will Shipley?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has a nugget on Matthews (N.C.) Weddington running back Will Shipley, a major target for the Fighting Irish in the 2021 class.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame's Lance Taylor has been working hard to land four-star running back Will Shipley.
Notre Dame's Lance Taylor has been working hard to land four-star running back Will Shipley. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}