News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-30 20:28:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Recruiting Intel From The Midwest

G5nk9godojixttq1oofc
Michigan offensive lineman Rocco Spindler holds a Notre Dame offer.
EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland shares the latest Notre Dame recruiting scoop from the Midwest.

Click Here to read this update.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}