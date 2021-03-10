 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Continuing To Heat Up
Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Recruiting Continuing To Heat Up

Notre Dame has nine commitments in its 2022 class, and the staff is already working ahead to 2023.
Notre Dame has nine commitments in its 2022 class, and the staff is already working ahead to 2023. (Blue & Gold Illustrated)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on the Irish's pursuit of a pair of defensive targets in the 2023 class and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

