 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Line Recruiting Notes
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-26 18:34:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting Notes

Jeff Quinn is putting in work in both the 2022 and 2023 classes.
Jeff Quinn is putting in work in both the 2022 and 2023 classes. (Mike Miller/Blue & Gold Illustrated)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares the latest he's hearing on several Notre Dame offensive line recruits in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}