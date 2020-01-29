Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Making Moves For 2021 DE Recruits
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has positive updates regarding a pair of new 2021 defensive end targets for the Irish, scoop on a 2021 defensive back visiting the Irish this weekend and much more.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.