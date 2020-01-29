News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 19:22:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Making Moves For 2021 DE Recruits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has positive updates regarding a pair of new 2021 defensive end targets for the Irish, scoop on a 2021 defensive back visiting the Irish this weekend and much more.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame offered 2021 DE Jason Onye in December.
Notre Dame offered 2021 DE Jason Onye in December. (Ryan Snyder/Blue White Illustrated)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}