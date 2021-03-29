 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Looking To Pounce On Michigan Decommit?
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-29 19:50:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Looking To Pounce On Michigan Decommit?

Can the Fighting Irish haul in a recent Wolverines decommit?
(Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on Notre Dame's recruitment of a four-star Michigan decommitment in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

