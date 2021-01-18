 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Looking To Make Move With Five-Star CB
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 21:04:26 -0600') }} football

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Looking To Make Move With Five-Star CB

Marcus Freeman is working hard on the recruiting trail.
Marcus Freeman is working hard on the recruiting trail. (USA Today Images)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Can Notre Dame get re-involved with a five-star cornerback prospect? BlueandGold.com has the scoop on Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman's latest efforts on the recruiting trail.

