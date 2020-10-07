 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Involved With 2022 Five-Star DB
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 18:47:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Involved With 2022 Five-Star DB

Can the Irish make up ground with five-star defensive back Domani Jackson?
Can the Irish make up ground with five-star defensive back Domani Jackson?
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on a five-star defensive back, plus other notes in the 2022 class in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}