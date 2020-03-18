Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Interested In 2021 DBs; Potential New WR Offer?
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives subscribers a pair of class of 2021 defensive back names that Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens has interest in, plus a receiver who may land an offer in the near future.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.