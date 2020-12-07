 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football In Pursuit Of Top Recruits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-07 18:28:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame In Pursuit Of Top Recruits

Four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright visited Notre Dame last weekend.
Four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright visited Notre Dame last weekend.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on some of Notre Dame's top targets, including Los Angeles Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright, in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel!

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}