 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting Tidbits
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-28 19:19:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Tidbits

The Irish offered a talented ball carrier from the Lone Star state on Thursday.
The Irish offered a talented ball carrier from the Lone Star state on Thursday. (Sam Spiegelman)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has details on Notre Dame's newest running back and defensive end offers in the 2021 class, plus a new tight end prospect to keep an eye on.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}