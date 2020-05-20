News More News
Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Tidbits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has tidbits on four Notre Dame targets, including Katy (Texas) High class of 2022 cornerback Bobby Taylor, a four-star legacy Irish recruit.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Notre Dame dished out an offer to 2022 legacy recruit Bobby Taylor this week.
Notre Dame dished out an offer to 2022 legacy recruit Bobby Taylor this week. (Sam Spiegelman)

