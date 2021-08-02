Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Tidbits

Click Here to read.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares tidbits on top Notre Dame recruits in the 2022 class in the latest edition of Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.