 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting Scoop
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-09 19:31:30 -0500') }} football

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Football Recruiting Scoop

The Fighting Irish will host a top 2024 quarterback tomorrow.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has several recruiting nuggets, including the Irish hosting three prospects from Florida this week and an intriguing tight end making his way to South Bend soon.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

