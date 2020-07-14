Click Here to read.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy wide receiver Jayden Thomas and Encino (Calif.) Crespi cornerback Chance Tucker in tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

