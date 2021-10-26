Lucky Charms: Notre Dame football recruiting nuggets
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer shares tidbits on Notre Dame recruits in the 2023 class in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.
• Like us on Facebook.