BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Recruiting Tidbits

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Recruiting Tidbits
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has various Notre Dame recruiting tidbits in the 2021 and 2022 classes in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.