News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-03 19:40:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Evaluating 2022 QB

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has various Notre Dame football recruiting nuggets, including the latest on the Irish looking at a talented 2022 passer, in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Chase Harrison read to fire a pass
Notre Dame is looking at 2022 QB Chase Harrison. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}