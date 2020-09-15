 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Emerging For Rivals100 Athlete?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-15 19:16:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Emerging For Rivals100 Athlete?

Tommy Rees is getting after it on the recruiting trail in Chicago.
Tommy Rees is getting after it on the recruiting trail in Chicago.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has a few recruiting nuggets in tonight's Lucky Charms, including details on a Rivals100 athlete who Notre Dame is battling Michigan for.

Click Here to read.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}