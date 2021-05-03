BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Defensive Recruiting Tidbits

Click Here to read.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk class of 2022 safety Xavier Nwankpa and other key Irish targets in tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_,and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.